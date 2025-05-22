4,007 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,326 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Revvity by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,801,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Revvity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,306,000 after acquiring an additional 274,923 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.