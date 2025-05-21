Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $22,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 7.5%

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.