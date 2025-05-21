Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $22,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 7.5%
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
