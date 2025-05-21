OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,170 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $24,106,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $18,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 1,738.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 542,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $9,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

