OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 7,300 Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Nutex Health from $100.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Nutex Health

In other Nutex Health news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,887.28. The trade was a 25.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutex Health Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NUTX opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $184.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $986.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of -0.10.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $2.71. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $211.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

