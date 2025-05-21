OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $158,000 in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.09% of Armlogi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Armlogi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Armlogi alerts:

Armlogi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTOC opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Armlogi Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Armlogi Profile

Armlogi ( NASDAQ:BTOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armlogi had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%.

(Free Report)

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armlogi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armlogi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.