Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,538 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of New York Times worth $39,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in New York Times by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,040,000 after buying an additional 1,764,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,559,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 892,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in New York Times by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,908,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,336,000 after acquiring an additional 891,249 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in New York Times by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in New York Times by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 703,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 585,871 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.