MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of RadNet worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RadNet by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RadNet by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In other RadNet news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $332,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,980. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,550 in the last three months. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

