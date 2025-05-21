MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 877,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,097 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of MLKN opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

