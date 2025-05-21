Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 394.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,893 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $128.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.09.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

