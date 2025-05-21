Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 5,996.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 458,692 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Gildan Activewear worth $21,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,950,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $97,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,999,000 after buying an additional 1,588,071 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Barclays began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

