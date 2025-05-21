Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,741,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,711,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Expro Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 1,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.51 million, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

