Millennium Management LLC Has $21.91 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $21,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NovoCure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,873,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,442,000 after acquiring an additional 951,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NovoCure by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,815,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,503,000 after acquiring an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NovoCure by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,284,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 360,841 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NovoCure by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 229,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

