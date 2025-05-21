Millennium Management LLC Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Allison Transmission worth $20,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.1%

ALSN opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.