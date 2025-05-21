Millennium Management LLC Has $19.97 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 181.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,049 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $19,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,900,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

