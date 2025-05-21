Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,521,954 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 180.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521,954 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.04% of Kura Oncology worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $552.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.50. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

