Millennium Management LLC Acquires 313,595 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 286.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.78%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

