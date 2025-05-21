Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,296.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.20.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The company had revenue of $195.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

