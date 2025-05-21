Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2,129.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 18,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,539,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,724,000 after buying an additional 52,594 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,306,000 after buying an additional 759,122 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

