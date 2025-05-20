Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in EOG Resources by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

