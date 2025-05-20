William Blair Has Negative Outlook of Boot Barn Q3 Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

BOOT opened at $160.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Boot Barn by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Boot Barn declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

