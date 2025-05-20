What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for News Q2 Earnings?

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for News in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for News’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for News’ FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

News Stock Performance

NWSA opened at $28.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. News has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of News

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth $515,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,950,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,099,000 after acquiring an additional 154,348 shares during the period. Rivermont Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of News by 52.5% during the first quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP now owns 940,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 323,757 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.