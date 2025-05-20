What is Cormark’s Estimate for Calian Group FY2026 Earnings?

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Calian Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn $5.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.52. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Get Calian Group alerts:

CGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Calian Group Stock Down 1.6%

Calian Group stock opened at C$40.36 on Monday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$38.91 and a twelve month high of C$58.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.11 million, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.93%.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.