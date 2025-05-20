Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 930,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,264.40. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

