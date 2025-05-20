The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,420 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

MYPS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $37,297.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,540.22. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Further Reading

