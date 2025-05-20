The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 136,588 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,588 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 1,094.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3%

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

