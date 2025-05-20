The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $29,000 in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,423,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,358,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

EVC opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $175.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.27%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

