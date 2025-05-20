Sidoti Csr Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hawkins in a report released on Friday, May 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hawkins

Hawkins Trading Up 2.6%

Hawkins stock opened at $125.82 on Monday. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after buying an additional 143,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $13,087,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 157,110.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.82%.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.