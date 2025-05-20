Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Saputo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares set a C$28.00 target price on Saputo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$22.59 and a 52 week high of C$32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is -203.48%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

