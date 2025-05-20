Research Analysts Set Expectations for CAE Q4 Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE CAE opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CAE by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

