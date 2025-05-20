Raymond James Weighs in on Integra Resources FY2026 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.