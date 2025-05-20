Quarry LP Has $102,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quarry LP reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Shares of AMZN opened at $206.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $17,421,044. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

