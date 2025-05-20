Q4 Earnings Forecast for Edap Tms Issued By HC Wainwright

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edap Tms in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edap Tms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ FY2029 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Edap Tms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Edap Tms Stock Up 5.7%

Edap Tms stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 7,063.7% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 730,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 720,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.