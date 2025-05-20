Q2 EPS Estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Reduced by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.37. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $217.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.47.

NYSE DKS opened at $182.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

