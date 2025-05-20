Q2 EPS Estimate for Calfrac Well Services Reduced by Analyst

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

TSE CFW opened at C$3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$288.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80.

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 336,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,360.00. Also, Director Anuroop Duggal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,450.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,245,400 shares of company stock worth $4,538,791. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

