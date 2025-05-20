Q1 EPS Forecast for Arch Capital Group Lifted by Analyst

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2027 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,092. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

