Q1 Earnings Forecast for EYPT Issued By HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EYPT. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $419.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.58. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 197,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,171.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 342,516 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

