Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,396 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 41,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZTO. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 1.9%

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

