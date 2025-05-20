Northern Trust Corp Sells 231 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.