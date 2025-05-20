Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Daktronics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $767.85 million, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $85,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,981.72. This trade represents a 21.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

