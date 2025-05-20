Northern Trust Corp Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELVN. Jones Trading cut their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $826.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $122,606.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,458.64. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,330. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,111 shares of company stock worth $1,493,145. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

