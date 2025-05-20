Northern Trust Corp Has $7.26 Million Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,287,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,263 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,632,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,134,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 129,120 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,384,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.53.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRSP. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

