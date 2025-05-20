Northern Trust Corp Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,241 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAX. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PAX stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $766.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.45%.

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.