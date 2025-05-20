Northern Trust Corp Has $6.79 Million Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.6%

AMBC stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $370.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

