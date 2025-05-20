Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,714 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RPC were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

RPC Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of RES stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.86.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

