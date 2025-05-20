Northern Trust Corp Buys 25,315 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250,853 shares in the company, valued at $56,448,633.78. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 864,404 shares of company stock worth $4,662,392. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 5.2%

JELD opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

