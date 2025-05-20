Northern Trust Corp Buys 107,172 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,958,000 after buying an additional 1,290,605 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,197,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,410 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,780,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,094,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,160,000 after acquiring an additional 611,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 507,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

