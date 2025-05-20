Northern Trust Corp Acquires 59,674 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 913,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,537,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 730,895 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,807,000 after acquiring an additional 778,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 176,767 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $574.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.70. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.84 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -9.09%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

