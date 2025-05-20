National Bank Financial Weighs in on CAE FY2026 Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAE. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 398,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CAE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 231,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CAE by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

