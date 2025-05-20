Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Once Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,975 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 894,858 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $370,980,000 after buying an additional 75,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,243 shares of company stock worth $41,288,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $458.87 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

