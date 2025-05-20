Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 139 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $458.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.84 and its 200 day moving average is $412.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.30.

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,243 shares of company stock valued at $41,288,738. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

